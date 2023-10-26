UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones injured, title fight at MSG vs. Miocic off

Jon Jones goes through his pre-fight routine in the ring before a light heavyweight mixed...
Jon Jones goes through his pre-fight routine in the ring before a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. Jones and Stipe Miocic will no longer fight for the UFC heavyweight championship next month in New York after Jones tore a pectoral tendon off the bone during training. UFC President Dana White said Jones was injured during a training session on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:04 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will no longer fight for the UFC heavyweight championship next month in New York after Jones tore a pectoral tendon off the bone during training.

UFC President Dana White said Jones was injured during a training session on Monday. The heavyweight champion needs surgery and will be out at least eight months, throwing out the anticipated main event of UFC 295 on Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden.

White said Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will fight for the interim heavyweight title. The light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira was bumped to the main event.

Jones ended a three-year sabbatical from the UFC in March and moved up to its highest weight class to choke out Ciryl Gane and win the vacant championship in the main event of UFC 285.

Jones said after that fight he wanted Miocic, who is the second-ranked contender and who Jones called the greatest heavyweight ever. White said that fight would take place and a date was set for MSG.

Jones had already made the case he was the best light heavyweight by winning a record 14 title fights and is on a UFC-best 18-match unbeaten streak, giving him a 26-1 record with one no-contest.

He was suspended for a year in 2016 for a failed drug test and had his 2017 victory over Daniel Cormier turned into a no-contest after another drug test came up positive.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency changed the criteria for what constitutes a positive test in 2019, and Jones let it be known he would have passed under the revised standards.

Miocic is a former two-time heavyweight champion who last fought when he dropped the belt to Francis Ngannou at UFC 280 in March 2021.

@espnmma

#JonJones tore his pectoral tendon off the bone in training Monday night. (🎥 @DanaWhite) #JiriProchazka and #AlexPereira will be the new main event at #UFC295

♬ original sound - ESPN MMA

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

470 Teramo Court house fire
Names released of 2 killed in south Reno fire
File image
37-time convicted felon sentenced to life without parole
A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
Fatal rollover graphic
Excessive speed blamed for fatal west Reno rollover
Second magnitude 3 earthquake shakes Reno

Latest News

Kinnaman shares her inspiring story of becoming a mom and getting back on the field.
Nevada’s Zona Kinnaman is giving the title of ‘Soccer Mom’ a new meaning
North Valleys player Hector Nunez finds the end zone in the Panthers 22-6 win over Carson
Oct. 26 Sports Caravan
10-26-23
Oct. 26 Sports Caravan: Part Three
10-26-23
Oct. 26 Sports Caravan: Part Two
10-26-23
Oct. 26 Sports Caravan: Part One