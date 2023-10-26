Plane crash at Reno-Stead Airport injures 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 7:40 p.m.: Reno-Stead Airport has reopened its runway and the airport has returned to normal operations.

Update at 4:15 p.m.: The runway for the Reno-Stead Airport, as well as a portion of the taxiway, are closed until tonight.

The NTSB is on its way to investigate.

Original Article: A plane crash at the Reno-Stead Airport injured one person Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say one twin engine plane with two occupants crashed at the airport.

One occupant suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The second occupant did not suffer any injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Crews from the Reno Fire Department, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, REMSA, and Airport Authority all responded to the crash.

