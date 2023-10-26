Open for Business: Noodle Box Kitchen offers Asian-fusion rice and noodle dishes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Perapol Damnernphokul was born in Thailand, moved to San Francisco to become an interior designer and is now a restaurant owner in Reno. His life story is creatively captured on a mural inside his newest restaurant, Noodle Box Kitchen, located next to The Discovery (490 S Center Street, Reno).

KOLO 8 News Now’s Karlie Drew stopped by the new Thai-Asian fusion restaurant to see all the changes that the space and menu offers.

Perapol’s first Reno restaurant, Rice Box Kitchen, was located in MidTown and in just two years earned a spot on Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. In the summer of 2023, he opened a second restaurant called Noodle Box Kitchen which was designed to serve the same authentic Thai food, this time with an emphasis on noodle dishes instead of rice dishes.

Running two successful businesses just a couple of blocks apart turned out to be a lot of work. So earlier this month, Perapol closed the Rice Box Kitchen location and moved all his delicious rice entrees to Noodle Box Kitchen, essentially combining two restaurants under one roof and one name: Noodle Box Kitchen.

The expanded menu isn’t the only thing that’s big about Noodle Box Kitchen. The space is also massive so Perapol is excited to host lots of different events to bring the community together like, “Painting with a Queen,” karaoke, Hot Pot dinner and High Tea Dim Sum.

You can also stop by the restaurant for lunch during weekdays. Or pop in any time for a sweet treat like Mochi muffins or donuts.

For all the details on when Noodle Box Kitchen is open, click here. You can also follow Noodle Box Kitchen on Instagram to stay updated on menu changes and events.

