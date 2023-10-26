Nevada Craft Brewers Association brings back collectible pint glasses for Nevada Day

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) is bringing back its Nevada Day Pint Promo for a second year. Starting on Friday, Oct. 27, limited-edition, collectors pint glasses designed by local Carson City artist, Andy Harrison, will be on sale at a Nevada craft brewery near you.

Paul Young from Shoe Tree Brewing Co. stopped by Morning Break to talk about this year’s pint glass design and how you can save money on your weekend beer purchases while supporting local businesses.

Each Nevada Day Pint glass can be purchased, while supplies last, at participating breweries for $19.99. Each of these locations will also offer a special $5 beer when the Nevada Day glass is presented. Proceeds from the weekend-long event will go back to the NCBA to support small, craft beer businesses in Nevada.

Participating businesses:

Made up of craft beer industry experts from across the Silver State, the NCBA’s mission is to unite the Nevada beer industry by promoting and supporting breweries, taphouses, and brewpubs by creating an open line of communication, advocating for more modern beer laws, and giving back to the community. This promotion shows pride from our craft beer fans for their favorite hometown breweries.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

470 Teramo Court house fire
Names released of 2 killed in south Reno fire
File image
37-time convicted felon sentenced to life without parole
A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
Fatal rollover graphic
Excessive speed blamed for fatal west Reno rollover
Second magnitude 3 earthquake shakes Reno

Latest News

For every bottle of Cemetery Gin sold, $1 is donated to restore the Silver Terrace Cemetery and...
MADE IN NEVADA: Cemetery Gin
Flooding in Mount Charleston
Road damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary reopens to Vegas-area mountain hamlets almost 2 months later
Importance of Afterschool programs
Importance of afterschool programs for children’s development
Snow Safety
Southwest Gas Snow Safety
Snow Safety
Southwest Gas Snow Safety