Nevada Craft Brewers Association brings back collectible pint glasses for Nevada Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) is bringing back its Nevada Day Pint Promo for a second year. Starting on Friday, Oct. 27, limited-edition, collectors pint glasses designed by local Carson City artist, Andy Harrison, will be on sale at a Nevada craft brewery near you.

Paul Young from Shoe Tree Brewing Co. stopped by Morning Break to talk about this year’s pint glass design and how you can save money on your weekend beer purchases while supporting local businesses.

Each Nevada Day Pint glass can be purchased, while supplies last, at participating breweries for $19.99. Each of these locations will also offer a special $5 beer when the Nevada Day glass is presented. Proceeds from the weekend-long event will go back to the NCBA to support small, craft beer businesses in Nevada.

Participating businesses:

Made up of craft beer industry experts from across the Silver State, the NCBA’s mission is to unite the Nevada beer industry by promoting and supporting breweries, taphouses, and brewpubs by creating an open line of communication, advocating for more modern beer laws, and giving back to the community. This promotion shows pride from our craft beer fans for their favorite hometown breweries.

