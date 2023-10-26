NDOT wraps multi-year Lake Tahoe project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation has officially wrapped up a multi-year project to resurface and enhance sections of two highways.

State Routes 28 and 431 had their pavement preserved to protect Lake Tahoe, according to NDOT.

Over the last two construction seasons, crews used around 41,500 tons of asphalt to repave and enhance around 14 miles of SR 28 and 431 around Incline Village.

Improvements include:

Repaved aging roadway asphalt on eight miles of SR 431 (Mt. Rose Highway) from the summit to the SR 28 intersection and six miles of SR 28 from southern Incline Village to the Nevada-California state line at Crystal Bay

Installed 17,000 linear feet of roadway curb and gutter improvements

Roughly 16,000 linear feet of existing barrier rail replaced with new enhanced, decorative barrier along SR 431 from Mt. Rose summit to SR 28 intersection

New detention basins and drainage improvements installed on SR 28 at Marlette Creek to enhance stormwater quality before it enters the lake

Reinforced an aging timber wall on SR 28 north of Memorial Point, using concrete that was shaped and stained to look like natural surrounding rock

Installation of underground conduit line to connect and power roadway cameras, road/weather information systems, traffic counters, traffic flow detectors, automated chain/snow tire control signage, and detection for runaway truck ramps. This also provides opportunity for early installation of future electrical and communications including fiber optic cables, and is part of a broader plan to make high-speed internet more accessible throughout the state

Minor work to finish construction will continue throughout the start of November and be done in the spring of 2024. Periodic lane reductions from Nov. 1 until next spring will happen as crews work.

