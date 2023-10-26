Mountain biking coach offers free lessons for Nevada Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada native Ronnie Schoff is looking to share his passion in honor of our state’s birthday.

On October 27, Schoff will be teaching free mountain biking lessons at Sierra Vista Bike Park between 10am to 4pm for all ages and abilities. Schoff has been coaching for ten years and started his company, Battle Born Prodigies, seven years ago. He says with his experience he can teach any level of mountain bike rider. He ranges from absolute beginner to the advanced rider looking to improve their race times. Schoff particularly enjoys coaching children to help them progress their skills.

“This gives them the opportunity to come out, talk to me, work on some skills, and advance them as a rider,” says Schoff.

Just talking to Schoff you can tell how much he loves Nevada.

“I also want to share with people the great outdoors. This area has beautiful terrain,” Schoff says.

Schoff even has a special attachment to Nevada Day that drives him to want to make our exclusive holiday special for all people.

“My grandpa, Hughie Schoff, was a grand marshal in the Nevada Day parade. I am elated to be able to share Nevada’s history with my clients through Battle Born Prodigies like he did,” said Schoff.

Whether you’re just starting out and looking to build a solid foundation of technique, or you’re an experienced rider looking to fine-tune your skills and take on new challenges, Schoff says he can tailor sessions to any individual needs using a variety of techniques and drills to help you progress at your own pace. For Schoff, safety is a top priority. The only thing he asks is that you bring a helmet and knee pads to the lesson, in addition to your own bike.

