Miss Nevada’s Teen, Bella Hawkins, prepares for the national stage at Miss America’s Teen competition

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After being crowned Miss Nevada’s Teen 2023 this past June, Bella Hawkins has had a busy four months. Not only has she completed several appearances as Miss Nevada’s Teen throughout the state while promoting her platform, the Big Impact Foundation, she also moved across the country to start her freshman year at Delaware State University.

Hawkins is back in Northern Nevada this weekend for Nevada Day. She and Miss Nevada 2023, Taylor Blatchford, will be part of the Nevada Day parade in Carson City Saturday.

She stopped by Morning Break to talk about all the changes life has had in store for her since becoming Miss Nevada’s Teen, as well as how she’s preparing to take the national stage at the Miss America’s Teen competition in January.

To stay up to date on all the amazing things that Hawkins is doing, follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

