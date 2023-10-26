Matt Bruback shares how his comic book collection has gained national attention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 first introduced Morning Break viewers to Matt Bruback’s comic book collection in October 2022. At the time, he had just created a unified coding scale to catalog comic books based on their publishing emblems called the Universal Comic Guide Catalog or UCGC Scale.

Back then, he was just starting to get national attention from other comic book collectors, enthusiasts and even museums for his CGC Scale and collection.

Now his collection has expanded once again to include:

1st “Women of Marvel” Logo

1st “DC Pride” Horizontal Logo

1st “DC Pride” Vertical Logo

1st “Marvel Universe” Logo

1st “Marvel Red/White” Logo (Modern Marvel Logo)

