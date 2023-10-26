Man sentenced to 15 years for crash that killed 3 on Mt. Rose Highway

Dana Terry
Dana Terry(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:02 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for causing a crash on Mt. Rose Highway that killed three people in 2018.

26-year-old Dana Terry will be parole eligible after five years after he pled guilty to driving a vehicle while having a prohibited amount of marijuana in his blood, resulting in death.

On Nov. 10, 2018, troopers with the Nevada Highway Patrol were called to Mt. Rose Highway near Thomas Creek Road on reports of a crash.

During an investigation, it was determined Terry had been driving on Mt. Rose Highway after smoking marijuana when he crossed the center line of the highway and struck another car head on, instantly killing the driver.

Shortly thereafter, two good Samaritans arrived and tried to help Terry and the first victim. Moments later, another car drove up to the scene, but did not see the crashed vehicles or the people in the highway due to the dark. They tried to evade, but ultimately hit Terry’s car, causing it to spin and hit both good Samaritans, killing them.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

470 Teramo Court house fire
Names released of 2 killed in south Reno fire
File image
37-time convicted felon sentenced to life without parole
A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
Fatal rollover graphic
Excessive speed blamed for fatal west Reno rollover
Second magnitude 3 earthquake shakes Reno

Latest News

For every bottle of Cemetery Gin sold, $1 is donated to restore the Silver Terrace Cemetery and...
MADE IN NEVADA: Cemetery Gin
Flooding in Mount Charleston
Road damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary reopens to Vegas-area mountain hamlets almost 2 months later
Importance of Afterschool programs
Importance of afterschool programs for children’s development
Snow Safety
Southwest Gas Snow Safety
Snow Safety
Southwest Gas Snow Safety