Maintenance needed for cars this winter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “A Master Mechanic” owner Jeff Pheasant lifts the hood of a car that’s been neglected for a while.

“If you notice everything that needs to be checked on a vehicle now a days is yellow,” says Pheasant. “Windshield washer, engine oil, transmission fluid, coolant, and brake fluid.”

While all are important for winter driving, the windshield washer fluid should be full, as should the coolant. And these days Jeff says make sure the coolant is made for your kind of car. The antifreeze will indicate that information right on the front label.

He removes the radiator cap and shows us what can happen when the wrong coolant is put in the car.

“See you lift it? “asks Pheasant. “It is green, it is supposed to be pink. Make an appointment at a reputable shop have them flush it, flush all that out, and put the proper in.”

Jeff says the flush doesn’t need to be done right away, but don’t put the proper antifreeze in with the bad as the fluid flow will be disrupted and damage the car.

As outside temperatures turn to cold, Jeff says the shop is overrun with tire and battery replacement requests. He says the batteries that need to be replaced typically started going out at the end of the summer.

They quit entirely when winter comes around.

“And batteries come with a two-year warranty,” he says.

Jeff shows us an air filter they just removed from a car this morning.

It is not recognizable as there’s dog food and insulation covering almost all of it. It seems an outside critter, probably a mouse, decided to store his food inside the car.

It’s warm and easily accessible here.

“People will go to use their heaters and they will turn it on and there is no volume coming across there,” says Pheasant. “And a lot of times there’s a filter in the system, and that filter is plugged up and clogged up. And at this time of year rodents are looking for a nice warm place to get out of the weather. That seems to be a very common place to be attracted to is your air filter.”

