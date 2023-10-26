E-commerce company settles racial harassment suit with $400,000 settlement

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two former Reno employees of the E-commerce remanufacturing company PRC Industries, Inc will be getting a $400,000 settlement to resolve a racial harassment and retaliation lawsuit.

As part of the settlement, they will also be implementing company-wide preventative measures of an unspecified nature.

According to the lawsuit, which was brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, two black workers endured months of racial slurs and taunts, which included the n-word, and hostility from their supervisors.

The suit says the harassment occurred openly, and despite their attempts to report it to PRC leadership, the company failed to intervene. The workers then escalated their complaints to a Vice President, which resulted in one of their harassers firing the worker via text message.

It was found that this conduct violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibiting racial harassment and retaliation and requiring prompt action to investigate and stop misconduct after becoming aware of it.

As part of the settlement, the company will retain a consultant to improve and implement policies and procedures prohibiting racial harassment and retaliation, establish a comprehensive and effective complaint process, and hold supervisors and managers accountable for compliance with these measures.

Employees, supervisors, and managers will all be trained on anti-discrimination laws as well.

“Employers who ‘know or should know’ of harassment must take action that is prompt, appropriate and effective,” said EEOC San Francisco District Director Nancy Sienko. “Respond to reports of harassment with all due consideration, check your policies, and invest in staff training to ensure they properly implement those policies.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

470 Teramo Court house fire
Names released of 2 killed in south Reno fire
File image
37-time convicted felon sentenced to life without parole
A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
Fatal rollover graphic
Excessive speed blamed for fatal west Reno rollover
Second magnitude 3 earthquake shakes Reno

Latest News

For every bottle of Cemetery Gin sold, $1 is donated to restore the Silver Terrace Cemetery and...
MADE IN NEVADA: Cemetery Gin
Flooding in Mount Charleston
Road damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary reopens to Vegas-area mountain hamlets almost 2 months later
Importance of Afterschool programs
Importance of afterschool programs for children’s development
Snow Safety
Southwest Gas Snow Safety
Snow Safety
Southwest Gas Snow Safety