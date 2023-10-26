E-commerce company settles racial harassment suit with $400,000 settlement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two former Reno employees of the E-commerce remanufacturing company PRC Industries, Inc will be getting a $400,000 settlement to resolve a racial harassment and retaliation lawsuit.

As part of the settlement, they will also be implementing company-wide preventative measures of an unspecified nature.

According to the lawsuit, which was brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, two black workers endured months of racial slurs and taunts, which included the n-word, and hostility from their supervisors.

The suit says the harassment occurred openly, and despite their attempts to report it to PRC leadership, the company failed to intervene. The workers then escalated their complaints to a Vice President, which resulted in one of their harassers firing the worker via text message.

It was found that this conduct violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibiting racial harassment and retaliation and requiring prompt action to investigate and stop misconduct after becoming aware of it.

As part of the settlement, the company will retain a consultant to improve and implement policies and procedures prohibiting racial harassment and retaliation, establish a comprehensive and effective complaint process, and hold supervisors and managers accountable for compliance with these measures.

Employees, supervisors, and managers will all be trained on anti-discrimination laws as well.

“Employers who ‘know or should know’ of harassment must take action that is prompt, appropriate and effective,” said EEOC San Francisco District Director Nancy Sienko. “Respond to reports of harassment with all due consideration, check your policies, and invest in staff training to ensure they properly implement those policies.”

