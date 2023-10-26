Douglas County School District Superintendent Keith Lewis to resign

Douglas County School District logo
Douglas County School District logo(Douglas County School District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County School District Superintendent will be resigning his post at the end of the month.

A school board agenda posted to the district’s website on Thursday listed an item as a request by Lewis to approve his voluntary resignation during the November 1 meeting.

Should his resignation be accepted, the school board will appoint the next most senior Executive Director as acting superintendent until a successor is named.

As part of the potential resignation process, any payments in accordance with his Employment Agreement will be authorized.

