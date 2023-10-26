BLM approves plan for vanadium mine in eastern Nevada

The mine is expected to operate for around seven years and employ about 120 people
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has approved a plan for a vanadium mine outside of Eureka in eastern Nevada.

Vanadium is a material used in manufacturing, battery technology, and also has aerospace applications.

“Responsible development of critical minerals is central to the clean energy transition,” said Tracy Stone-Manning, BLM Director. “BLM is leading the way with efficient and collaborative permitting processes as we build a sustainable supply chain to power our clean energy future.”

The mine is expected to operate for around seven years and employ about 120 people. The mine is expected to produce around 10 million pounds of vanadium annually, representing around 60% of U.S. demand.

BLM says the mine will be powered entirely by clean energy and will run on solar and battery technology. The trucks used to haul the material out will also be powered by electricity and will rely on solar power.

