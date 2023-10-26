Power restored to almost 6,000 customers in northwest Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -7:20 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports all power has been restored in Washoe County.

NV Energy did not report what caused the outage.

ORIGINAL STORY: NV Energy reports 5,794 customers have been without power in northwest Reno since 4:47 p.m.

Power is expected to be restored by 6:45 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

