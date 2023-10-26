Power restored to almost 6,000 customers in northwest Reno

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM PDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -7:20 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports all power has been restored in Washoe County.

NV Energy did not report what caused the outage.

ORIGINAL STORY: NV Energy reports 5,794 customers have been without power in northwest Reno since 4:47 p.m.

Power is expected to be restored by 6:45 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

470 Teramo Court house fire
Names released of 2 killed in south Reno fire
File image
37-time convicted felon sentenced to life without parole
A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
Fatal rollover graphic
Excessive speed blamed for fatal west Reno rollover
Second magnitude 3 earthquake shakes Reno

Latest News

For every bottle of Cemetery Gin sold, $1 is donated to restore the Silver Terrace Cemetery and...
MADE IN NEVADA: Cemetery Gin
Flooding in Mount Charleston
Road damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary reopens to Vegas-area mountain hamlets almost 2 months later
Importance of Afterschool programs
Importance of afterschool programs for children’s development
Snow Safety
Southwest Gas Snow Safety
Snow Safety
Southwest Gas Snow Safety