WCSD, educators agree to new pay raise

A kindergarten classroom
A kindergarten classroom(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has agreed to a new contract with the Washoe Education Association that would give educators a 20% cost of living adjustment.

The new two-year collective bargaining agreement commits to a 14% increase in the first year, and then an additional 4% match from funds allocated through Senate Bill 231 for eligible employees.

In year two, educators will get an additional 2% cost of living adjustment.

“I join with my fellow trustees in honoring the important work of our educators throughout the district, and we are excited to be able to approve this agreement at our meeting today,” said Board of Trustees President Beth Smith. “During the Nevada Legislative session, our Board’s legislative platform made staff compensation a high priority because it is an important part of supporting a system that advocates for our students and allows them to excel. This is a collaborative landmark agreement that shows what can be accomplished when we work in partnership to invest in our children and their future.”

”Today’s (Tuesday’s) vote from the Board of Trustees represents a crucial step forward for our staff and students,” said Superintendent Susan Enfield. “As a district, we have promised that our students will graduate prepared for the future they choose, and an important part of delivering on that promise is working in partnership with our staff members and supporting them. We are a district on the rise, and fair compensation for our educators is a critical part of that commitment. I applaud today’s action by the Board of Trustees and thank them for their support of our teachers and staff.”

The new CBA goes into effect immediately and runs through June 30, 2025 and commits to a one-time signing/retention bonus of $5,000 for certain hard to fill positions.

