Washoe County’s New Ranger Day Program

Giving kids the chance to experience our regional parks in an immersive way
By Denise Wong
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new program for kids in our community that will give them a chance to experience Washoe County Regional Parks like never before.

The new Ranger Day Program offers much more than an educational experience. It gives children the opportunity to interact with Park Rangers to learn about our regional parks. The program is hosted monthly in a different park.

“It gives kids an excuse to visit these different places they may not have visited before,” says Andy Brown, Washoe County Park Ranger. “And they get the full ranger experience.”

The program is different from the Washoe County Junior Ranger Activity Guide, which is a self-led program. Brown says children are encouraged to do both.

The next program is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bowers Mansion Regional Park.

You can check out the Junior Ranger Activity Guide here.

That web page also includes a link to the events calendar, where you will find more details on the upcoming Ranger Day Program dates.

