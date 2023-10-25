Washoe County Park programs this fall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are so many reasons to fall in love with this time of year. Seasonal changes are happening all around us and Washoe County park rangers are hosting programs that can help you make the most of this time outdoors.

How does an autumn hike sound? Washoe County park rangers have scheduled several photo hikes. Not only will you get a chance to walk along some of the most picturesque trails; these walks provide an opportunity to learn more about our area. You can find out more and register here.

The Junior Ranger Program is an opportunity for local kids to discover our lands and gain a greater appreciation of our outdoors. The self-led program includes an activity guide and the steps to become a junior ranger. You can find out more here.

