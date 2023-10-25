Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 4:30 P.M. UPDATE: The Hill Fire is now 100 percent contained.

NV Energy released a statement saying it does not believe its equipment caused the Hill Fire.

UPDATE: 3:00 P.M. Containment on the Hill Fire has reached 60% as fire crews are continuing their heavy mop-up efforts.

UPDATE: 6:45 A.M. Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents around the Hill Fire in Verdi. According to Truckee Meadows Fire, the brush fire is now 40% contained.

All forward progress has been stopped.

The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada staff and volunteers are at the staging area at the Boomtown Casino. They were contacted by Washoe County Emergency Management for support if any evacuees are in need. They will continue to be available throughout the incident.

UPDATE: 5:00 A.M. Westbound I-80 is back open.

UPDATE: 3:50 A.M. Truckee Meadows Fire says the Hill Fire has grown to approximately 47 acres. However, good progress is being made on the fire which is all on the California side. Evacuations could be lifted in a couple of hours so long as crews determine that the progress of the fire has stopped completely.

UPDATE: 2:10 A.M. Truckee Meadows fire says windy conditions are causing erratic fire behavior. Wind may also impact air support in the morning, but first responders will evaluate in the daylight hours. The Hill Fire has now burned about 25 acres in heavy brush and cheat grass.

While crews are making progress stopping the fire’s growth, evacuations are in place for people living on Hill Road from Bridge Street to Dog Valley Road. No structures have been damaged at this time, but it’s estimated that 40-60 homes are threatened. Residents are told to evacuate if asked by the WCSO Hasty Team who are currently going door to door.

Large animals are also being evacuated though no official shelter is set up.

Westbound I-80 is closed to traffic as crews work to stop the fire.

UPDATE: 1:30 A.M. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says voluntary evacuations are in place for people living between Dog Valley Road and Ridge Street. People who are evacuating are told to go to Boomtown Casino Hotel.

ORIGINAL STORY: Truckee Meadows Fire and Protection crews are working to stop a brush fire burning in the Verdi area.

It broke out around 11:00 P.M., Monday, October 24, 2023. Our crew on scene tells us that homes are being evacuated on both the Nevada and California side of the state line near Dog Valley Road. According to TMFPD, the fire is mostly burning in California, but people in the area should remain vigilant.

It is estimated to be about 5 to 10 acres. Evacuees are being told to go to Boomtown.

This is a developing story.

