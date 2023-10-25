Tickets on sale for Kalin and Jinger’s “Ghosts! You’ll be Dying to See It” Halloween magic show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Direct from Broadway, Kalin & Jinger are bringing Halloween magic to the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. Their 9th annual performance of Ghosts! You’ll Be Dying to See It returns to the Pioneer Center Underground.

Magicians Mark Kalin and Jinger Leigh stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to wow viewers and KOLO 8′s Katey Roshetko with their up close magic.

According to the show’s press release “Take a tour – if you dare – deep within the intimate, subterranean domain of Reno’s haunted Underground. “Ghosts!” is a one-of-a-kind experience, an evening of the mysterious and the impossible. Here you’ll experience the chill-down-your-spine of real Victorian seance. Your thoughts foretold. Your dreams and nightmares come to life. It’s a hysterical, family-friendly, “Twilight Zone” experience into the unexpected. You’ll experience ghostly illusions that have not been seen in over a hundred years as well as brand new amazements from Kalin and Jinger’s record-breaking Broadway run. “Ghosts!” is a new concept in family Halloween entertainment – an intimate combination of ghoulish mysteries to surprise, amuse and astonish.

“Special guest star is the hilarious Broadway comedy-magic superstar and Las Vegas’ most recent British import, Paul Dabek. The award-winning comedic force is back after starring in sold-out seasons on both London’s West End and Broadway stages, as the host and co-star of the world’s most successful touring magic show: THE ILLUSIONISTS. Dabek flawlessly blends incredible magic, rapid fire comedy and a little old-school vaudeville charm. Dressed to impress and with more thrust than a NASA lift off, Paul bursts onto stage with a quick wit and machine-gun delivery.

“It’s amazing. It’s creepy. It’s something you’ll never forget, and never quite believe.”

The show is family friendly and there are several performances Halloween weekend.

Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets click here, call (775) 434-1050 or visit the Pioneer Center Box Office (100 S. Virginia Street | Monday-Friday: 10am-4pm).

Seating is general admission. Children 4 and under are not recommended.

