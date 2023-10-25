State Route 305 to repair damage caused by tropical storm Hilary

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing State Route 305 so that crews can make repairs to eroded sections of the road that were damaged by post tropical storm Hilary.

The closure will last two days during the week of Nov. 6. SR 305 travels between the U.S. 50 junction near Austin to I-80 at Battle Mountain.

NDOT will make a detour available at State Route 278, which connects Eureka and Carlin.

Crews will be excavating and repairing around 300 feet of severe erosion and highway damaged during the storm. The storm left erosion between three and four feet across the highway and neighboring areas near the Valley of the Moon rest area.

The closure will provide no vehicle access between the Valley of the Moon rest area and Antelope Valley Road.

