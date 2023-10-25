Start off your Nevada Day at the Nevada Builders Foundation’s annual pancake breakfast

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:04 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy Nevada Day “the Metcalf Way” by supporting the Nevada Builders Foundation during its annual breakfast buffet at Red’s Old 395 Grill (1055 S. Carson Street, Carson City).

Tiandra Rushing, the foundation chair, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the work the charitable branch of the Nevada Builders Alliance does for the community.

The breakfast buffet takes place Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-9 a.m. The meal includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hot chocolate, coffee and orange juice. Red’s famous Bloody Mary’s and mimosas are available at the bar. This event takes place right before the big Nevada Day parade which gets underway at 10 a.m.

You can avoid waiting in the long line by purchasing tickets online in advance. Click here to reserve your tickets.

You can also follow the Nevada Builders Alliance on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

470 Teramo Court house fire
Names released of 2 killed in south Reno fire
File image
37-time convicted felon sentenced to life without parole
A fire is burning near Dog Valley Road.
Hill Fire near Verdi fully contained
Fatal rollover graphic
Excessive speed blamed for fatal west Reno rollover
Second magnitude 3 earthquake shakes Reno

Latest News

For every bottle of Cemetery Gin sold, $1 is donated to restore the Silver Terrace Cemetery and...
MADE IN NEVADA: Cemetery Gin
Flooding in Mount Charleston
Road damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary reopens to Vegas-area mountain hamlets almost 2 months later
Importance of Afterschool programs
Importance of afterschool programs for children’s development
Snow Safety
Southwest Gas Snow Safety
Snow Safety
Southwest Gas Snow Safety