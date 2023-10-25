Start off your Nevada Day at the Nevada Builders Foundation’s annual pancake breakfast

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy Nevada Day “the Metcalf Way” by supporting the Nevada Builders Foundation during its annual breakfast buffet at Red’s Old 395 Grill (1055 S. Carson Street, Carson City).

Tiandra Rushing, the foundation chair, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the work the charitable branch of the Nevada Builders Alliance does for the community.

The breakfast buffet takes place Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-9 a.m. The meal includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hot chocolate, coffee and orange juice. Red’s famous Bloody Mary’s and mimosas are available at the bar. This event takes place right before the big Nevada Day parade which gets underway at 10 a.m.

You can avoid waiting in the long line by purchasing tickets online in advance. Click here to reserve your tickets.

You can also follow the Nevada Builders Alliance on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.