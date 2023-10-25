Rare UNR sesquicentennial specialty license plate available for limited time

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You have until Saturday, October 28 at 9:00 p.m. to get in on a limited time fundraiser to help University of Nevada students.

This is an extremely exclusive limited time auction and sale to get a University sesquicentennial specialty license plate.

Each plate will recognize the university’s 150 years of existence next year in 2024.

This fundraiser is called The Great 98 because the class of 1998 is sponsoring this.

Starting bids begin at $1,000 or you can buy a plate outright by paying $2,500.

“Oh my gosh. It’s the Great 98. So here we are celebrating 150 years. We are so excited and the powers that be got together and we decided that we’re launching this anniversary plate,” said Nevada Alumni Association Board of Directors, Christina Stoever Young.

All of the money raised goes to either Wolf Pack Provisions, which helps students get the basic supplies they need like food and toiletries and another portion of the money raised will go to scholarships.

Click here to bid or buy a plate or you can text in all caps “GO PACK” to 53555.

