Authorities find walkaway inmate in Eureka about 2 miles from work camp

Jose Salvador Elias
Jose Salvador Elias
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:42 PM PDT
EUREKA COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - 9:30 P.M. UPDATE: A walk away from a Nevada prison crew has been arrested, Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts said Wednesday night.

Jose Salvador Elias was found at the Surestay Hotel in Eureka about 9 hours after he walked away from a work crew on Pinto Summit, about 2 miles away.

Authorities arrested Elias without incident, Watts said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement is looking for an inmate who escaped a Nevada Department of Corrections facility in Eureka County.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office and NDOC are among the agencies looking for Jose Salvador Elias. The call of a missing inmate came in around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Elias was convicted in Washoe County on theft, burglary and other felony charges. He was being held at the minimum-security detention center Carlin Conservation Camp in Carlin where he was doing forestry work.

The ECSO says he walked away from a work crew in the area of Pinto Summit outside of Eureka. He is described as wearing a blue button-down shirt with CCC printed on the back, a white T-shirt underneath and blue jeans.

Police warn the public to not attempt to apprehend or help Elias and call 911.

