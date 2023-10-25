Open for Business: Our Rustic Heart Soy Candle Co. gets ready to open first store in Truckee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After years of farmers markets and online sales, Our Rustic Heart Soy Candle Company is opening its first ever store in Truckee!

Owner, Christine West, and her son, Noah, stopped by Morning Break to share how their business has grown over the year, thanks in large part to the support of the Northern Nevada community.

The store’s grand opening takes place Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10975 Pioneer Trail, Unit 2, Truckee. Doors open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. There will be snacks, beverages, discounts and giveaways. Candle and craft classes will start in mid-November.

To stay updated on all the fun things happening at Our Rustic Heart, check out its website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

