Nevada’s Lee calls new House Speaker Johnson an extremist

WASHINGTON D.C. (KOLO) - U.S. Representative Susie Lee accused the House GOP of prioritizing extremism after they voted to elect Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson Speaker of the House.

The House GOP elected a new leader on Wednesday, three weeks after ousting then Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

In a statement, Lee had this to say:

“After more than three weeks of House Republican chaos bringing our work for the American people to a standstill, the House GOP has given up, caved in, and put extremism over common sense governance.

“Mike Johnson was a key architect of the treasonous plot to overturn the 2020 election. He has championed a national, total abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest, and he wants to slash your hard-earned social security benefits. At a time when Congress faces urgent pressures on a domestic and global scale, inexperienced extremism is not the answer.

“Republicans rejected every attempt Democrats made to work together on behalf of the American people. With a Republican majority in the House and Democratic majority in the Senate, bipartisanship is the only path forward.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.