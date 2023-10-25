Consign Furniture and Quedup Entertainment host 2nd annual Trunk or Treat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hold onto your broomsticks because Consign Furniture of Reno and Quedup Entertainment are bringing back their Trunk or Treat event for a second year. And this time, the event is bigger and better.

Stephen Rivera, owner of Quedup Entertainment, and Remmington Rock, owner of Consign Furniture, stopped by Morning Break to event everyone in the community to their event this Friday.

Dress up your trunk and pass out treats for kids and families. The Trunk or Treat event takes place Friday, Oct. 27, from 5-8 p.m. in the Consign Furniture parking lot (6865 Sierra Center Parkway #200, Reno) . There will also be food trucks, face-painting, a DJ and more.

This year, they have also partnered with SPCA of Northern Nevada to add pups to its HOWL-oween event. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the SPCA and stay local to help animals find fur-ever homes. There will also be a pet costume parade and all attendees are encouraged to dress up their pets and well as themselves.

