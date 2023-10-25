Christmas tree cutting permits go on sale for Lassen National Forest Nov. 1

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - Permits for cutting Christmas trees within the Lassen National Forest will go on sale Nov. 1.

The allowed time for cutting down your own tree will last from then until Dec. 25.

You can buy a permit through the mail, at any National Forest Service offices, or from one of these vendors:

Collier Hardware

Chico True Value Hardware

Susanville Supermarket IGA

Butte Meadows Resort

Lake Almanor Ace Hardware

Zavaterro’s Grocery

Intermountain Hardware

Permits will cost $10 each with a limit of two per household. Mail order forms must be received no later than Dec. 9.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.