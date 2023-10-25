Christmas tree cutting permits go on sale for Lassen National Forest Nov. 1

Permits will cost $10
A Christmas tree wrapped in a bow
A Christmas tree wrapped in a bow(KEYC News Now)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:09 AM PDT
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - Permits for cutting Christmas trees within the Lassen National Forest will go on sale Nov. 1.

The allowed time for cutting down your own tree will last from then until Dec. 25.

You can buy a permit through the mail, at any National Forest Service offices, or from one of these vendors:

  • Collier Hardware
  • Chico True Value Hardware
  • Susanville Supermarket IGA
  • Butte Meadows Resort
  • Lake Almanor Ace Hardware
  • Zavaterro’s Grocery
  • Intermountain Hardware

Permits will cost $10 each with a limit of two per household. Mail order forms must be received no later than Dec. 9.

