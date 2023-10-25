Chain controls lifted in the Sierra

A screengrab from NDOT traffic cams near Castle Peak, California
A screengrab from NDOT traffic cams near Castle Peak, California(Caltrans)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM PDT
KINGVALE, California (KOLO) - UPDATE: Chain controls in the Sierra have been lifted. Westbound trucks are still required to stop at Nyack.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chain controls are in effect for some parts of I-80 as the first snow of the season has fallen in the mountains.

The controls are in effect along east and westbound I-80 between Kingvale and the Donner Lake interchange.

As a result of the snowfall, an eastbound lane is also blocked due to a jackknifed big rig. There is no estimated time of reopening.

