Chain controls lifted in the Sierra
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM PDT
KINGVALE, California (KOLO) - UPDATE: Chain controls in the Sierra have been lifted. Westbound trucks are still required to stop at Nyack.
ORIGINAL STORY: Chain controls are in effect for some parts of I-80 as the first snow of the season has fallen in the mountains.
The controls are in effect along east and westbound I-80 between Kingvale and the Donner Lake interchange.
As a result of the snowfall, an eastbound lane is also blocked due to a jackknifed big rig. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.