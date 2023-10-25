Adopt-a-Squash program helps get local farmers’ harvests to homes and restaurants in the community

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada farmers have had an incredibly bountiful winter squash season. The Great Basin Community Food Cooperative (GBCFC) is helping them move this tremendous amount of food. You can help save the harvest by ordering a 40-pound box of squash for just $50.

Amber Sallaberry, co-founder and co-general manager at The Great Basin Community Food Cooperative, along with Chef Mark Estee, founder and owner of Reno Local Food Group, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the opportunity folks have to own a variety of fun, interesting and colorful squash and pumpkins.

The majority of the winter squash available this year are winter luxury pumpkins. These Pumpkins are a cheery, bright orange color and have a distinctive netting covering the skin. They average 3-7 pounds each, making them the perfect size for one to two pies. There’s also a smaller amount of the following varieties and will include one or two other squash chosen at random for each box: Acorn Squash, Baby Bear Squash, Blue Hubbard Squash, Buttercup Squash, Butternut Squash, Delicata Squash, Futsu Squash, Honeynut Squash, Kabocha Squash, Spaghetti Squash, Sugar Pie Pumpkin, Winter Luxury Pie Pumpkin.

The farms growing squash for the Adopt-A-Squash Program:

  • Avanzino Farms (Reno, NV)
  • Berri Baserri (Bordertown, NV)
  • Sterling Farms (Smith Valley, NV)
  • Pioneer Farms (Fallon, NV)
  • Juniper Valley Farm (Minden, NV)

You can order your box of squash on the Great Basin Food Co-op website. You can also follow GBCFC on Facebook and Instagram.

