State trooper stops wrong-way driver with his own vehicle

The trooper's vehicle in the aftermath of the collision
The trooper's vehicle in the aftermath of the collision(Nevada Police Union)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada State Police trooper is being celebrated as a hero after he stopped a wrong-way driver with his patrol car.

On Saturday night, the trooper put his patrol car in the way of the wrong way driver as they were driving on U.S. 395/Stephanie in Minden.

In a Facebook post, the Nevada Police Union says the trooper did this after first moving another car driving in front of him out of the fast lane and over to the slow lane and out of harm’s way.

The Police Union says the trooper is doing fine and describe him as only being “banged up”, with a few sores and bruises. He will make a full recovery.

