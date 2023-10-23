Update: Convicted arsonist sentenced

Matthew Kimmens
Matthew Kimmens(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dec. 19 Update: Matthew Kimmens is being sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says Kimmens will be eligible for parole after 14 years. He’s also being ordered to pay $3 million in restitution, along with $200,000 for fire suppression and investigation costs.

Original Story: A man who started a fire that destroyed one home and damaged two others has been found guilty of five counts of arson.

The court determined that 44-year-old Matthew Kimmens started two wildfires on Joy Lake Road in south Reno in August of 2022.

On August 14, 2022, Kimmens and his girlfriend got into a domestic dispute. After the girlfriend left their apartment, Kimmens called and texted her multiple times, demanding to know where she was.

According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, the woman then lied to Kimmens to keep him from knowing her true location, saying she was staying at her father’s home on Joy Lake Road. He responded by saying “they better have marshmallows.”

Shortly after the exchange, two fires were started on Joy Lake Road within 10 minutes of each other, one of which was near the girlfriend’s father’s home, and the other being 3/4 of a mile up the road from that location.

A witness told police she was jogging in that area when she saw Kimmens standing next to the area where the second fire started and saw rising smoke. She tried to put it out with her water bottle before running to her nearby home to get a bucket.

When she returned minutes later, Kimmens was gone, and the fire was raging. At the height of the fires, there were two helicopters, four airplanes and more than a dozen fire engines engaged in suppression efforts.

Kimmens is scheduled to be sentenced on December 18.

