The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada provides tips for philanthropy

Learn how to impact the community by charitable giving.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:11 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This is the time of year that many of us start to think about supporting charities.

Locally, the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada (CFNN) provides custom charitable giving solutions to bring people together to solve vexing community challenges. The nonprofit connects people who care with causes that matter to enhance the lives of all of us.

Philanthropy brings more money back into the community to improve the environment, economy, and organizations that are trying to create change.

Nevada ranks among the worst states for charitable giving. “We live in an area that has no state income tax. We do a pretty rough job of actually bringing federal dollars back to our community,” said Eaton Dunkelberger, the President and CEO. “We’re 45th in the nation doing that. So, frankly, without philanthropy, a lot of services in our community, particularly for our highest need individuals.”

Today, the community is invited to learn how to effectively donate their time, talent and dollars. The CFNN will be teaching you how to optimize charitable donations at the National Automobile Museum. The event will begin at 12 p.m.

