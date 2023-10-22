Nation’s longest losing streak comes to an end as Nevada beats San Diego State 6-0

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Nevada Athletics) -

• Nevada shutout San Diego State, 6-0, for its first victory of the season ... the win snapped the Wolf Pack’s 16-game losing streak.

• The shutout was Nevada’s first in 12 years--a 37-0 victory over UNLV on Oct. 8, 2011 ... It was also Nevada’s first road shutout since a 42-0 win at Louisiana Tech on Nov. 11, 2006.

• The six combined points were the fewest in a Nevada game since the Wolf Pack’s 12-9 win (21 points) over SMU on Sept. 27, 2003.

• San Diego State’s 204 total yards were the lowest by a Nevada opponent in Ken Wilson’s head-coaching tenure (2022-present) ... the previous low was 255 by Colorado State on Oct. 7, 2022.

• San Diego State’s 47 passing yards were the fewest by a Pack opponent since Weber State managed just 63 on Sept. 14, 2019.

• Nevada’s defense did not allow a third-down conversion Saturday night--San Diego State was 0-for-10 on third downs, and 1-for-3 on fourth downs.

• Defensive lineman Jonathan Maldonado recovered a Jalen Mayden fumble with 1:19 to play, as the only takeaway by either team on the night.

• Kicker Brandon Talton’s first-quarter field goal was the 73rd of his career, making him Nevada’s all-time leader...Talton passed Marty Zendejas on the career list.

• Talton was 2-for-4 on field goals Saturday, bringing his career total to 74.

• Running back Jacques Badolato-Birdsell rushed nine times for a career-high 30 yards.

• Defensive lineman Mackavelli Malotumau recorded the first sack of his career.

• Redshirt freshman tight end Cameron Zeidler made the first reception of his career, going for seven yards ... Zeidler made two catches for 16 yards in the game.

