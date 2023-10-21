Three fires along I-80 near Keystone Ave may have been set by one man

Reno Fire Department firefighters handle one of three fires Oct. 20, 2023, along Interstate 80...
Reno Fire Department firefighters handle one of three fires Oct. 20, 2023, along Interstate 80 near Keystone Avenue.(Reno Firefighters Association IAFF L731,)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department is investigating if three brushfires along Interstate 80 near Keystone Avenue late Friday afternoon were set by one person.

The fire department said Saturday investigators talked to one man but were not ready to say if he has been arrested for any of the fires.

The fires were reported around 5 p.m.

Fire threatened one building but fire crews were able to protect it from damage.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue assisted in the operation.

