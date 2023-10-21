Three fires along I-80 near Keystone Ave may have been set by one man

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department is investigating if three brushfires along Interstate 80 near Keystone Avenue late Friday afternoon were set by one person.

The fire department said Saturday investigators talked to one man but were not ready to say if he has been arrested for any of the fires.

The fires were reported around 5 p.m.

Fire threatened one building but fire crews were able to protect it from damage.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue assisted in the operation.

#TMFR Engine 40 (Verdi-Mogul) assisted @RenoFireDept on a brush fire at Keystone and I80 eastbound this evening. pic.twitter.com/eDR3rNJvXW — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) October 21, 2023

