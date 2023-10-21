Sparks shoplifting crackdown nets 26 arrests or citations

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested nine adults, cited two and cited 15 juveniles as part of a two-day shoplifting operation at the Vista Boulevard Safeway.

The operation was Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, police made petty larceny arrests of Dustin Lee Jenkins, 43, Justin Charles Lanzra, 27, and Eluit Garcia, 42. Police also arrested Lanzra on an outstanding warrant.

Police said Edward Lahnala, 59, waited for Jenkins in the parking lot and police arrested him on an unrelated warrant.

Police cited six juveniles ages 11 to 15, and released them to their parents. Charges included petty larceny and minor in possession of alcohol.

On Friday, police made petty larceny arrests of Malon Daniels, 41, Destiny Walker, 27, Jennifer Shaun Boise, 48, Corina Laramore, 44, and Elisha White.

Police also arrested Boise on two unrelated warrants and Walker on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Camille Littlejohn, 43, was cited for petty larceny and Aislinn Soares, 20, was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Nine juveniles ages 13 to 17 were cited and released to their parents for charges that included petty larceny and minor in possession of alcohol.

The Sparks Police Department plans to do theft operations with other businesses.

