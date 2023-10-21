House fire kills cat in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A house fire on Friday near Reed High School killed a cat, the Sparks Fire Department reported.

A firefighter was taken for medical treatment for smoke inhalation, the department said.

There were no injuries to occupants of the home on Glen Meadow Drive near Goldy Way.

The extent of damage was not immediately available.

Twenty fire personnel responded to the fire, including four fire engines.

The fire is under investigation.

