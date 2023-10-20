Wild horse found shot and killed near Ely

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - A wild horse was found shot and killed about 50 miles west of Ely on Wednesday by a representative with the American Wild Horse Campaign.

The representative says that near the gunshot wound, she found the emblem of a silver Ford Mustang. The federally protected stallion was found with a recent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The representative, Monica Ross of Ely, discovered the dead horse while traveling north on public lands in Nevada to document the wild horses of the Triple B Herd Management Area.

The AWHC reported the incident to the BLM and local authorities.

‘’The death of this majestic stallion is already a tragedy, but to compound it by affixing a Ford emblem is not only degrading but also devoid of respect,” said Grace Kuhn, Communications Director for AWHC. “This incident highlights the urgent need for increased protection and preservation of our nation’s wild horses. We call upon authorities to thoroughly investigate this matter and bring the responsible party to justice.”

