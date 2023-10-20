Wild horse found shot and killed near Ely

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - A wild horse was found shot and killed about 50 miles west of Ely on Wednesday by a representative with the American Wild Horse Campaign.

The representative says that near the gunshot wound, she found the emblem of a silver Ford Mustang. The federally protected stallion was found with a recent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The representative, Monica Ross of Ely, discovered the dead horse while traveling north on public lands in Nevada to document the wild horses of the Triple B Herd Management Area.

The AWHC reported the incident to the BLM and local authorities.

‘’The death of this majestic stallion is already a tragedy, but to compound it by affixing a Ford emblem is not only degrading but also devoid of respect,” said Grace Kuhn, Communications Director for AWHC. “This incident highlights the urgent need for increased protection and preservation of our nation’s wild horses. We call upon authorities to thoroughly investigate this matter and bring the responsible party to justice.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Man shot in Sutro Street incident survives, police say
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
Generic earthquake photo
Wednesday morning earthquake shakes Reno
Police investigate a deadly shooting at the Southwest Village apartments on S. Virginia Street...
Teen killed in apartment complex shooting; reward now offered

Latest News

Daniel Serafini
Man arrested in connection with Placer County murder
Rosen, Cortez Masto push for increased border security to stop fentanyl
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
470 Teramo Court house fire
South Reno House Fire