RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the second time this week, a magnitude three earthquake rocked the area east of Spanish Springs.

The Seismology Lab at the University of Nevada, Reno measured the quake at a magnitude 3.02 at a depth of 12.42 kilometers, or 7.7 miles.

The quake happened just before 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.