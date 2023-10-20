Reno police ask for help finding missing man

William "bill" Chan
William "bill" Chan(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:42 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a man who has not been heard from in a week.

William “Bill” Chan was last seen in the area of South Meadows Parkway and Double R Boulevard by family on Oct. 12.

It is unusual no one has heard from him since that day, police said.

Police described Chan as Asian, about 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a tan dress shirt, black slacks and black sandals. He uses a black walker.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

