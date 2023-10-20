Reading Reno: Lynnette and Russell Aaron write children’s book in honor their son, Max

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lynette and Russell Aaron’s son, Max, was born two months premature in 2021. Along with being very small, he had several health challenges that kept him in the NICU for 200 days before he passed away. To commemorate him, his parents wrote a book called “The Adventures of Maximus Rex” about a baby dinosaur who goes through several childhood milestones (learning to roar and walk, losing his first tooth, etc.) that their own son did not get to experience.

The Aarons stopped by Morning Break on Friday to talk about the beautiful life their son lived and how they created Maximus Rex as a way to honor and remember him.

“The Adventures of Maximus Rex” is available now in bookstores and online. Future children’s books are also in the works to be released next year. You can also follow Maximus Rex on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.