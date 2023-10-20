NDOT urges driver caution after street sweeper struck in Fernley

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is urging drivers to exercise caution on the roadways after one of their street sweepers was struck in Fernley.

NDOT says a worker was in a street sweeper clearing U.S. 50 Alternate, removing dirt and debris near the eastern intersection with Farm District Road on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The driver of the other car struck the back of the sweeper, causing the car to overturn, and causing minor injuries to those involved.

They remind people that, by law, Nevada drivers must slow down, proceed with caution, and move lanes when passing a roadway incident, including passing emergency and road work vehicles with warning lights on.

