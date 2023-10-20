NDOT urges driver caution after street sweeper struck in Fernley

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Nevada Department of Transportation logo(NDOT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is urging drivers to exercise caution on the roadways after one of their street sweepers was struck in Fernley.

NDOT says a worker was in a street sweeper clearing U.S. 50 Alternate, removing dirt and debris near the eastern intersection with Farm District Road on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The driver of the other car struck the back of the sweeper, causing the car to overturn, and causing minor injuries to those involved.

They remind people that, by law, Nevada drivers must slow down, proceed with caution, and move lanes when passing a roadway incident, including passing emergency and road work vehicles with warning lights on.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Man shot in Sutro Street incident survives, police say
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
Generic earthquake photo
Wednesday morning earthquake shakes Reno
Police investigate a deadly shooting at the Southwest Village apartments on S. Virginia Street...
Teen killed in apartment complex shooting; reward now offered

Latest News

Restrictions on Dayton Valley road due to a water main leak.
Eastbound traffic on Dayton Valley Road reopened after water main repair
The crash killed an 85-year-old woman from Sacramento, California
Rollover crash near Donner Rest Area claims the life of 85-year-old woman
Traffic delays expected on Geiger Grade starting Tuesday
Construction happening to expand Pyramid Highway.
Lane closures expected along Pyramid Highway