Man arrested in connection with Placer County murder

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Placer County.

Thursday, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Winnemucca Police Department, and Nevada State Police Investigation Division got information from U.S. Marshals that Daniel Joseph Serafini, a 49-year-old man from Reno, was wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, and child abuse/endangerment.

The charges were in connection to a case in Placer County, where police believe he was involved in the murder of a Placer County man, and the attempted murder of a Placer County woman in the same alleged incident.

Marshals received information that Serafini was working and living part-time in Winnemucca and requested help with arresting him from the above agencies.

Serafini was apprehended today, Oct. 20, after surrendering to law enforcement.

He has been booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center and is being held without bail.

