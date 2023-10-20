Join the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada at The Lucky Few Fall Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lucky Few Fall Festival is back for a second year in a row! This two day event includes a screening of Where Hope Grows and celebrity meet and greet with some of the starts of the film; as well as all your favorite fall activities from hay rides to pumpkin patches and more.

The executive director of the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada (DSNNN), Christina Ugalde, and film actors Kristoffer Polaha and David DeSanctis, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the event and how the movie has changed their lives since it came out in 2015.

The Lucky Few Fall Festival kicks off Friday, Oct. 20 with a film screen of Where Hope Grows at the Joe Crowley Student Union at UNR from 6-9 p.m. After the movie, you’re invited to stick around for a Q&A with Kristoffer Polaha and David DeSanctis, moderated by KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko.

Then on Saturday, Oct. 21 head over to Ferrari Farms (4701 Mill Street, Reno) from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Polaha and DeSanctis will be there for a meet and greet. There will also be crafts, carnival rides, games, face painting, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, food and more.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets for these events. You can also follow DSNNN on Facebook and Instagram.

