Group dedicated to a clean Truckee River has first fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local environmental group dedicated to clean waterways here in the Truckee Meadows is having its first fundraiser to help continue their work.

GreenVibe has been conducting Truckee River cleanups for the past three years. Volunteers work in small or large groups and scour the Truckee River shoreline for several hours.

GreenVibe says they collect scrap metal, recycled materials and just plain trash during their events.

But the group wants to do more.

That is the idea behind their first fundraiser slated for tomorrow Saturday October 21, 2023.

Money in part will go to purchasing materials needed for Truckee River cleanup projects.

Projects which have volunteers feeling a real sense of accomplishment.

Andrew Sauls with GreenVibe says at the end of the day, there are three criteria they look at which indicate success.

“Was everyone safter at the end of the Day?” asks Sauls. “Did we remove what is the impact to our community, our environment? And third, how many smiles do we see that the end of the day?” Tomorrow’s event is at Swill Coffee.

The event goes from Noon to 3:00 in the afternoon.

There are more than a dozen items either through silent auction or raffle. Merchants from Moana West have made several donations including an Electra Cruiser.

Swill Coffee is donating 25% of all sales on Saturday to GreenVibe.

Money will also go to the non-profit operations, as well as insurance, and even dumping fees required to unload trash collected at various cleanup events.

For more information on Greenvibe: www.greenvibeworld.org

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.