Fire crews respond to heavily involved house fire in South Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, Reno Fire and Reno Police Department responded to a heavily involved house fire in South Reno.

Crews are currently on scene at 470 Teramo Court. KOLO 8 News Now is also at the scene and can report seeing at least one victim being cared for by paramedics.

The structure is described as heavily damaged.

This is a developing situation. Updates will be provided online and on Good Morning Reno beginning at 5 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.