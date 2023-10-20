Douglas County Sheriffs looking for man accused of shoplifting from Walmart

Surveillance footage shows the alleged suspect
Surveillance footage shows the alleged suspect(The Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect of shoplifting from a Carson City Walmart.

They say that on Sept. 26 at around 4:30 p.m., the unknown male suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the garden city area of the Walmart on Topsy Lane with a shopping cart full of items.

The suspect then placed some of the items outside the fence of the garden city area and later returned to the outside parking lot to retrieve the items.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time, and the DCSO says all investigate leads has thus far been exhausted.

Anyone with information regarding a possible identity is asked to call Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126 and reference case number 23SO24321.

