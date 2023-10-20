Domestic Violence Resource Center volunteers receive training

Domestic Violence Resource Center, Reno, Nevada
Domestic Violence Resource Center, Reno, Nevada(Ed Pearce)
By Emily Benito
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the National Institute of Justice more than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native Women and men have experienced violence in their lifetime, and more than one in three experienced violence.

According, to the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, 219 Native Americans were victims of domestic violence or abuse in the past year.

Knowing this, it is important to understand the complexities of domestic violence within different cultures and understand that not every relationship and family can be helped with a cookie cutter procedure.

This is why the domestic violence resource center focuses on training their volunteers in a well-rounded approach.

To donate or volunteer visit their websites:

Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence

Domestic Violence Resource Center

