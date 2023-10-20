Concerns surrounding Washoe County Senior Services Center, officials clear the air

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recently KOLO 8 News Now received emails regarding concerns over at the Washoe County Senior Services Center.

Cara Paoli, the Division Director of Adult and Senior Services says anytime a complaint comes in, they investigate it.

“We looked at the video and at no time did we see any force that was being used,” said Paoli.

Recently, members of the senior center made claims the staff had been rude to them, making them scared to return to the facility.

“We did do an informal investigation and met with people involved, people that were witnesses,” said Paoli regarding the claims.

In an incident on September 28, one member of the senior center says she was attending a dance class, which takes place in a large, multi purpose room. According to her two other members came into the room and loudly disrupted the class. She then claims she asked a security guard to help with the situation but was asked to leave. When she told the guard she wanted to finish the class, she says, the security guard forcefully made her leave. Paoli denies force was used but does wish the situation was handled differently and has immediately made changes.

“We’re taking a look at our policies and tightening up certain areas just to make sure we’re being proactive,” Paoli said.

One of those areas involves a separate claim that the homeless are coming in and making disruptions.

“It can be very polarizing. There’s some people that feel strongly that they shouldn’t be allowed to be part of the center. There’s others that feel equally as strong that they have a right to be here,” says Paoli.

Gregg Rubenau, a member of the center, has been coming to the senior center for 10 years and he says, he doesn’t plan to stop.

“Wish they would respect this place more,” Rubenau says when asked about the homeless.

Rubenau, is happy to share the space with the homeless but explains that some of them come in and make a mess.

“They have to get a maintenance guy to come in here. It’s not necessary. There’s trash cans here. There’s bathrooms here. Just keep it clean as if it was your own,” says Rubenau.

He even admits he’s seen some issues.

“Its difficult you may leave one incident, and two minutes later have another one, but in the time I’ve been here its really been controlled,” said Rubenau.

But like Paoli, Rubenau agrees that the issues are being addressed.

“We just hope will come and experience it, and have a good experience,” Paoli says.

