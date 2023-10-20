Carson District Court Judge James Wilson announces retirement

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Carson City State Court Judge James E. Wilson, Jr. is retiring after 14 years on the bench.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced the retirement Friday.

Wilson spent five years as a prosecutor in Elko County before going into private practice. He spent 10 years in a solo practice in Carson City before being elected judge.

He is a lifelong Nevadan, raised in Carson City. He is a University of Nevada, Reno graduate with an accounting degree. He worked as a U.S. Forest Service smokejumper and was a deputy sheriff in Carson City, working in traffic and patrol and serving on the SWAT team.

In a letter to Lombardo, Wilson said he was grateful to have served the community.

“I very much appreciate the many people, too many to name, who mentored and helped me along the way, for those who entrusted me with public office, and those who trusted me to represent them in private practice,” Wilson wrote in the letter.

Lombardo said Wilson’s “rulings and decisions have consistently demonstrated sound judgment, experience, and extensive knowledge.”

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection will submit three replacements from which Lombardo will choose one.

People can receive an application by emailing Margarita Bautista with the Administrative Office of the Courts at mbautista@nvcourts.nv.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.