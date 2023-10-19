Work on Fernley canal nears its end as legal discussions continue

Water is shown in an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. near Reno on March 18, 2021.
Water is shown in an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. near Reno on March 18, 2021.
By Ed Pearce
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM PDT
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Work on a $35 million dollar project to line a three-mile portion of a canal on Fernley’s south side is nearing completion, but legal discussions concerning its potential impact continue.

The canal was dug 118 years ago to deliver Truckee River water to the Lahontan Reservoir and the Truckee Carson Irrigation District, but for all those years, leakage from the unlined canal also fed a water table which allowed the town of Fernley and surrounding homes and fields to flourish in the arid northern Nevada desert.

In 2008, the canal failed, flooding hundreds of homes and causing millions in damages. The project to line the canal was launched to prevent that from happening again, but others, including the town itself, worried a safer, more efficient canal might mean dry wells. Those concerns only increased this year as the canal was left empty during construction.

A lawsuit brought by the town failed to stop construction, but the concerns raised about the project’s continuing operation and impact remain unresolved.

So, earlier this week attorneys for both sides met in a closed-door settlement conference. Participants had no comment following the four hours of talks, but they will apparently continue. Another settlement conference is scheduled for Dec.13.

